If you've ever wanted to own a chicken restaurant, here's your chance! After the sudden closing of the Chicken Coop in Constantine, MI the restaurant is now up for auction through Bright Star Realty and Auctions.

On May 15, 2022 and with only two weeks of notice, owner Tom Staines announced his upcoming retirement and the imminent closure of the restaurant. In a social media post via the business' official Facebook page Tom wrote,

I need to share to all my loyal customers and patrons that supported me over the years, the time has finally come for me to retire. And we will be closing the store down on Friday May 27th. Thank you all so much for supporting me and this is the toughest decision I ever had to make.

Bright Star says the commercial property located at 67173 US-131 BUS in Constantine sits atop 5 acres. Despite operating for the past 40 years as a restaurant the building is being sold as real estate only.

That means the winning bidder doesn't necessarily need to continue using the retail space as an eatery. However, should the winning bidder so choose, they will also have the option to purchase any or all of the food equipment that's currently inside the building.

I'm curious as to why someone didn't just snatch it right up to continue operating as a Chicken Coop as it seemed as though folks from all over west Michigan and northern Indiana would make the drive to Constantine for the Chicken Coop.

Upon hearing of the restaurant's upcoming closure patrons like Jerry Brown wrote:

We will certainly miss you. You are only one of a few left in this area and we have driven from Marcellus to eat there many times. Wishing you well in retirement. I also had a tough time making that decision.

Kathy Adams Beers:

NOOOOO WE JUST FOUND YOU! WE DRIVE FROM GRANGER FOR YOUR DELICIOUS FISH!!!!! IM SAD!

The starting bid for the former Chicken Coop starts at $150,000 and then it sells unreserved. View the listing from Bright Star Realty and Auctions here.