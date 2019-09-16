Check Out This Gem I Spotted on 1-94

This RV is not what you think it will be!

Rolling into Detroit, I saw this classic RV just outside Battle Creek and I blown away that someone still owned this sweet weekend second home. Then I saw it...

Tito's!

Legal since 1997, because that is when they started crafting this yummy adult drink.

Even the curtains on this awesome flash back ride had the Tito's logo on them.

Tito's Handmade Vodka is a vodka brand made by Fifth Generation, founded by Tito Beveridge in 1997 in Austin, Texas. Wikipedia.com notes the difference of Tito's Vodka verses other brands of the liqueur... Tito's brand specializes in vodka made from yellow corn, rather than potatoes or wheat.

I never discovered where this ride was heading to, but the driver waved at me. If I didn't have some place to be, I would have followed the Tito's RV. I believe it is the adults version of the Weinermobile, and I plan on finding it again!