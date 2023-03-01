Celebrate 21 Years Of The Machine Shop In March

March marks the 21-year anniversary of the world-famous Machine Shop in Flint, Michigan.

This month is packed with a variety of different shows, from tributes to rock, hick-hop, and country - there is a show for everyone to celebrate this awesome occasion.

You can see the complete list of concerts on tap for the month of March below.

Congratulations to owner Kevin Zink, Johanna Hoelzle, and the awesome Machine Shop staff on 21- years in Flint, here's to many more years and shows to come.

Frank Foster - Friday, March 10th

Led Zeppelin 2 & TNT - Saturday, March 11th

New Hicks On The Block - Thursday, March 16th

Life Of Agony & Sick Of It All - Saturday, March 18th

Allie Colleen - Friday, March 24th

Dirt, Lou Fighters & Failing Stars - Saturday, March 25th

Death To All - Tuesday, March 28th

Creed Fisher - Thursday, March 30th

Imposters In Effect - Friday, March 31st

