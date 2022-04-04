I'm a sucker for a unique Zillow listing, but this Wisconsin mansion takes the cake! I don't think I've ever seen anything quite like this. The $1.2 million home for sale in New Berlin, Wisconsin was clearly crafted for a homeowner with a very specific vision.

Located only 20 minutes from downtown Milwaukee and a 1.5 hour drive from Chicago, the property at 1920 S Springdale Road sits atop just over 17 acres. Broker Suzanne Powers, of Suzanne Powers Realty Group, points out that this property would make a unique Airbnb listing.

Nearly every corner of this home would make for a perfect Insta-worthy bachelorette selfie! Similarly, an entire family could rent out the 6 bedroom, 6 bathroom home for a spring break getaway. Staying in this home would make it feel like you've got an entire Great Wolf Lodge to yourself as there is an indoor pool, indoor koi pond, sunken tub with jets, and 3.5 acre lake on the property.

Every inch of this home is designed to make you feel like you're living inside of a cave and no two rooms are alike! There's a bonus space upstairs that would make for a perfect guest room, or do what the current owners did and use it for a music room/home gym.

The kitchen features bar seating in addition to a formal dining space, but you've never seen a kitchen quite like this before. From the chairs to the countertops, custom woodwork is featured throughout the kitchen area. I'm sure if you asked really nicely the custom flower-chairs could be included in the sale-- it doesn't seem like those chairs would fit in in any other home!

These pictures don't even seem to do the home justice! At $1.2 million do you consider this one-of-a-kind home a steal?