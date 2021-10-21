Butch Patrick a.k.a Eddie Munster Attending Screening of Munster, Go Home! In Detroit

Tis' the season for all things spooky, and The Munsters especially have been making headlines as of late. The popular television show which ran from September 24, 1964 –

May 12, 1966 only consisted of 2 seasons and a total of 70 episodes, but is one of the most loved shows from that era. So much so that musician and film maker Rob Zombie is currently shooting his re-envisioning of the series in a new film. With all the excitement surrounding the show, Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster on the show, will be making a live appearance at a screening of the film "Munster, Go Home!"

The 1966 film debuted after the show had ended and unlike the black and white tv shows, The Munsters were presented in color for the very first time. The Senate Theatre at 6424 Michigan Ave in Detroit will be host for this two night event on Friday, December 3rd & Saturday, December 4th. Doors for both shows are at 7:00 PM with the film beginning at 8 p.m. There will also be a Q&A, followed by film screening and Autograph Signing for an additional fee. Tickets are $15. the Senate Theatre was excited to make the announcement that Butch Patrick would be appearing at both shows:

Mr. Patrick will be on hand at both screenings for a question-and-answer session before the movie. So, finally, you can get an answer to that burning Munster question that’s been knocking around your noggin all these years. But, even if you know everything there is to know about this seminal satirical sitcom, you will also get a chance to get an autograph from Eddie Munster himself or buy some neato merchandise to take home as a cherished keepsake.

