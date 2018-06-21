BREAKING: Battle Creek Under Another Boil Water Advisory

BOIL YOUR WATER BEFORE USING

A portion of the City of Battle Creek water system has been shut down for improvements or repairs. Whenever the pressure of a municipal water system is reduced to allow for work to be done on the water main, the potential for bacteria to enter the system exists. Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment. As a safeguard to your health, The City of Battle Creek is ADVISING you to boil water before using it for consumption. These precautionary actions are being taken due to the need to de-water a portion of the water distribution system to facilitate improvements or repairs. Whenever the pressure of a water system is reduced to this degree for any significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended.