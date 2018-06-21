BREAKING: Battle Creek Under Another Boil Water Advisory
The Battle Creek Water System is going through repairs this morning and the city has issued a boil water advisory for the streets of On 31st St N between Goguac St W, and Highland Blvd W On Highland Blvd W between 30th St N & 33rd St N. According to their website they explain why the shut-down was necessary this morning:
BOIL YOUR WATER BEFORE USING
A portion of the City of Battle Creek water system has been shut down for improvements or repairs. Whenever the pressure of a municipal water system is reduced to allow for work to be done on the water main, the potential for bacteria to enter the system exists. Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment. As a safeguard to your health, The City of Battle Creek is ADVISING you to boil water before using it for consumption. These precautionary actions are being taken due to the need to de-water a portion of the water distribution system to facilitate improvements or repairs. Whenever the pressure of a water system is reduced to this degree for any significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended.
The city urges people not to use the water without boiling it as they are working to re-pressurize the system.
