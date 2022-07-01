I have a need, a need for...delicious breakfast pizza! Though the delicious meal is perfect for brunch, breakfast pizza is delectable treat no matter the time of day. So, what's a girl need to do to find a slice around the Kalamazoo area?

Though I grew up in Michigan, I spent many years living out west in Nebraska and Missouri. Upon first arriving in the Heartland I was taught the ways of Casey's pizza. If you're not familiar, Casey's General Store is a popular gas station chain out there that is also known for their amazing pizza.

I know, right? Pizza...gas station? It sounds wrong, but trust me it is so right. Though I've been back in the Mitten for close to a year now, I recently found myself with a hankering for Casey's pizza, specifically their breakfast pizza.

Anyone can make a delicious breakfast pizza though! Similar to a traditional pizza pie, toppings for breakfast pizza include crumbled breakfast sausage, eggs, bacon, cheese, and breakfast gravy in place of tomato sauce.

There is in fact one lone Casey's General Store in Michigan and although I'm tempted to make the drive to Watervliet for pizza alone, I'm curious to know if I can find anything similar in the Kalamazoo area. This is what I've found so far:

The early morning watering hole has a breakfast pizza on their weekend brunch menu. The signature thin crust pie comes with, "house-made sausage gravy base, diced potatoes, bacon, egg and shredded cheddar jack cheese." Now, that's what I'm talking about!

Fellow Kalamazoo Foodie Rita Sheehy alerted me to a breakfast pizza on Jac's menu. Their "Breakfast for Dinner" pizza features a light pizza sauce and pizza cheese, topped with eggs, bacon, Italian sausage, and monterey jack cheese-- plus a drizzle of maple syrup!

Another gas station favorite! Their breakfast pizza is made with cheese sauce, both mozzarella and cheedar cheese, and your choice of meat: ham, bacon, or sausage.

I didn't believe it until I saw the menu myself! Traditionally I think of sweet treats when I think of "Frosty Boy" but I forget they serve savory pizzas too. Of their breakfast pizza the menu simply says, "Any combo you want. If you can think it, we can make it." Don't tempt me with a good time, Frosty Boy!

Does your favorite brunch spot serve an amazing breakfast pizza?