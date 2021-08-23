Help Us Boost a Kalamazoo/Battle Creek Area School Program This Year
Let's make this the most powerful school year ever for Kalamazoo and Battle Creek area students.
That's where we need you. Help us decide which local school organization that Townsquare and our Boosting with Pride sponsor, Honor Credit Union will donate to. We're ready to award a $1,000 boost for the equipment, materials, training or whatever they need to allow our children to excel!
Check out some of the deserving groups below. Learn more about each organization, donate to any or all of them, and hit "BOOST" to make sure we know you are thinking about them.
VOTING ENDS SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5TH AT MIDNIGHT.
Galesburg
Adults For Galesburg Augusta Kids
PN Football
Portage Northern Football Touchdown Club
BC Swimming
Battle Creek Central Girls Swimming
BC Football
Battle Creek Central Varsity Football
Marcellus
Marcellus Community School Band
PN NHS
Portage Northern High School National Honor Society
Parchment
Parchment Middle School Spirit
Vicksburg
Sunset Lake Elementary School Leaders
Comstock
Comstock High School Girls Golf
PN GSA
Portage Northern GSA