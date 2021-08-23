Help Us Boost a Kalamazoo/Battle Creek Area School Program This Year

Getty Images

Let's make this the most powerful school year ever for Kalamazoo and Battle Creek area students.

That's where we need you. Help us decide which local school organization that Townsquare and our Boosting with Pride sponsor, Honor Credit Union will donate to. We're ready to award a $1,000 boost for the equipment, materials, training or whatever they need to allow our children to excel!

Check out some of the deserving groups below. Learn more about each organization, donate to any or all of them, and hit "BOOST" to make sure we know you are thinking about them.

Let's make this the most powerful school year ever for Southwest Michigan students. Start boosting your favorite organizations now:

VOTING ENDS SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5TH AT MIDNIGHT.

  • Galesburg

    monkeybusinessimages

    Adults For Galesburg Augusta Kids

    Vote Now

  • PN Football

    BananaStock

    Portage Northern Football Touchdown Club

    Vote Now

  • BC Swimming

    cookelma

    Battle Creek Central Girls Swimming

    Vote Now

  • BC Football

    BananaStock

    Battle Creek Central Varsity Football

    Vote Now

  • Marcellus

    Ingram Publishing

    Marcellus Community School Band

    Vote Now

  • PN NHS

    leolintang

    Portage Northern High School National Honor Society

    Vote Now

  • Parchment

    Catherine Yeulet

    Parchment Middle School Spirit

    Vote Now

  • Vicksburg

    olgakr

    Sunset Lake Elementary School Leaders

    Vote Now

  • Comstock

    NiseriN

    Comstock High School Girls Golf

    Vote Now

  • PN GSA

    Dave Benson/TSM

    Portage Northern GSA

    Vote Now
Filed Under: Boosting With Pride
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top