Have You Seen This Stunning New Crosswalk Outside the Three Rivers Public Library?
You know what they say, "Reading is FUNdemental!" Upon taking a look at the newly installed crosswalk outside of the Three Rivers Public Library, there's certainly no denying their passion for books.
On Monday, October 10 the library located at 88 N Main St. in downtown Three Rivers shared their latest art installation, which just so happens to lead to their doors. On social media the library wrote,
Our crosswalk looks PHENOMENAL!!! A HUGE THANK YOU to TRIM, Artist Guild, DDA, and Southern Michigan Bank & Trust for making it beautiful!!!
- "It's an awesome way to improve safety and support your local library." - Joy Briggs
- "We drove by it today my daughter commented how cool it was. I think it looks great" - Cheri Hager Miller
- "A library crosswalk?? Awesome and soooo creative!!" - Susan Wright Knauer
The crosswalk was left to dry overnight but is now operational as of this writing. I've never seen a crosswalk quite like this one before, but it reminds me of the piano crosswalks that appears in downtown Kalamazoo every year to promote the Gilmore Keyboard Festival.
About the Three Rivers Public Library
According to their official Facebook page, the public library in Three Rivers was founded in 1905 to, "Provide all library users with resources for reading, viewing, and listening which are entertaining and enlightening." The library is open to the public 6 days a week: Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m, and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. More information can be found here.