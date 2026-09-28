Boise State vs. Western Michigan: the Broncos' 32-7 game sparked a radio challenge between WKFR's Dana Marshall and Kiss Boise's Shanbot.

Last week, Shannon, a radio personality from Boise, Idaho, was so sure her favorite college team, the Boise State Broncos, would beat the Western Michigan Broncos that she challenged me.

Shannon, a.k.a. Shanbot, posted this challenge on the Kiss Boise Instagram,

I'm so confident that Boise State is going to win that if they don't, I will wear Western Michigan attire with an "I heart Western Michigan" sign...and Dana Marshall, I challenge you to do the same.

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The good news is, the Broncos won. The bad news is, it wasn't the Western Michigan Broncos. The Boise State Broncos beat the Western Michigan Broncos 32-7. It was a rough game. WMU scored its only touchdown with one minute left in the 4th quarter.

So, now Boise State is 3-1, and Western Michigan is 2-2. And I, Dana Marshall, am a big loser...or am I? Shannon's exact words were, "I will wear Western Michigan attire with an 'I heart Western Michigan' sign...and Dana Marshall, I challenge you to do the same." Yes, Shannon...I will do the same. I will wear Western Michigan attire and hold up a sign saying 'I heart Western Michigan.'

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I'm usually not a big fan of loopholes. However, I'm too cheap to order Boise State attire and have it overnighted to Kalamazoo. So... 😳

Western Michigan University 10 Most Famous Alumni Western Michigan University has sent plenty of Broncos out into the world who became big deals. Some became household names. Others built careers in sports, music, movies, television, and business that made them instantly recognizable far beyond Kalamazoo. Here are 10 of the most famous people with ties to Western Michigan University.

Gallery Credit: Scott Clow