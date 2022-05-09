WMU’s A.J. Thomas Signed By Chicago Bears After Rookie Mini-Camp

Undrafted Western Michigan football safety A. J. Thomas apparently impressed the new incoming Chicago Bears coaching staff and front office and was signed this weekend following rookie mini-camp when it concluded Sunday morning.

Get our free mobile app

According to one Bears fansite, Thomas is being "worked out as safety and that will be his position in the NFL...he compares to DeAndre Houston-Carson, a player he will be competing with a few weeks from now for a roster spot. Thomas played at linebacker last season at WMU, but with his size and speed, teams think Thomas belongs in the defensive backfield in the NFL.

Thomas has a real opportunity here (Thomas beat out 10 other defensive backs trying out), as the Bears' pass defense was awful last season; so there are two starting jobs open, though second round picks Kyler Gordon out of Washington and Jaquan Brisker from Penn State are expected to be opening day starters, but there are several back up spots that Thomas is competing for.

(Western Michigan Bronco Athletics via You Tube)

Speaking of Broncos in the NFL, wide receiver Skyy Moore has big expectation for himself as do the Kansas City Chiefs. When you get drafted to replace Tyreek Hill and to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes, life can seem pretty sweet. The only fly in the ointment is Moore is currently rehabbing a hamstring injury, but he should be ready for OTA's later this month. Moore says he's had conversations with Mahomes about the playbook and about the two of them getting on the same page quickly.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.