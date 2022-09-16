WMU Star Ignored in Thursday Night Premiere

A former Western Michigan Bronco is trending on social media for an unexpected reason.

During the Kansas City Chiefs exciting win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football, second round pick Skyy Moore was apparently left out of head coach Andy Reid's game plan. Moore recorded just two offensive snaps, neither of which allowed the young receiver to run a route.

The Chiefs traded away star wideout Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins this offseason, so when Kansas City selected Moore with the 54th overall selection, it was a natural expectation by many fans that the WMU star would fit seamlessly with Patrick Mahomes in the explosive offense. Just two games into his young career, it appears Moore will have to wait his turn a bit longer behind the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Through the first two games, Moore has run just seven routes for the Chiefs offense, all of which came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 which is less than relative unknown 5th-year receiver Justin Watson, who caught a touchdown from Mahomes in the primetime matchup Thursday.

Social media was not happy to see Moore relegated to the bench for the AFC West matchup.

Of course, the fantasy football jokes are a given. Moore was viewed as a high-upside mid-round pick for traditional formats. With such little production, his value reflects a player that maybe shouldn't have even been drafted in fantasy leagues at all, save the far superior dynasty format.

Still, there's plenty of time for Moore to catch his footing in the NFL. With a skillset that allowed him to catch 171 passes for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns at Western Michigan, it's only a matter of time before Mahomes is looking his way with regularity.

Moore and the Chiefs play the Indianapolis Colts on the road for its Week 3 matchup at 1 p.m. EST on CBS.