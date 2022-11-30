WMU Broncos Losing Corey Crooms, Where Could He Transfer?

Corey took to Twitter to post the all-to-familiar game action photo next to a screenshot of the iPhone notes app explaining his next decision. He officially entered the transfer portal after giving thanks to the university, coaches, family, friends, and everyone else that's helped along the way. Now that his time in Kalamazoo is up, where will he land next?

Get our free mobile app

Crooms, who was a top receiving target for WMU the past two seasons racked up an impressive stat line as he amassed 101 receptions,1,582 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns. Crooms torched the MAC conference defenses time and time again and is now looking to elevate his game once more. Corey himself has not expressed any favorites or even any options that he is looking to transfer to. I would imagine there are a handful of schools he has reached out from or is hoping to hear back from about joining their roster.

Corey Is Coming?

Many fans of schools within the nearby area jumped upon this information and did their best to recruit Crooms to their institution. There were plenty of replies and quote tweets to Crooms, mostly mentioning how he could fit into someone's team. One of the most frequent names asking for the receiver to come to their campus was Nothern Illinois University(NIU). This doesn't surprise me as they were calling for him to come home because Crooms is an Illinois native and played very well against the Huskies in MAC conference play. As you can see below, one quote tweet mentions to NIU coaching staff following Crooms closely:

Fans from schools such as Mizzou, Minnesota, and more were calling for Corey to bring his talents to their nearby campus, whether that was saying how the school would love to have him or simply calling him by the school mascot. Even Michigan State had a few fans post a GIF of Mel Tucker or hint at Crooms wearing green.

Aside from all the recruiting Crooms received tons of positive words and praise on social media after his announcement. Many friends, family, and coaches went on to say how proud they are of Corey, how excited they are for the next step, how talented he is, and how lucky the next football team is to be getting an athlete as great as Crooms.

As mentioned before there is no clear-cut favorite as to where Corey Crooms will transfer to but just by looking on Twitter he has plenty of options to choose from. Do you think he should choose NIU, Mizzou, Minnesota, or MSU? Or should he go with a school that hasn't been named?