It's getting to be that "special" time of the year when we Michiganders begin to prepare for a long winter's hibernation indoors. That being said, nothing quite warms the soul like hot and hearty soups!

Kalamazoo wants to know when it comes time to thaw yourself out with a steaming bowl of soup, where do you turn? At least that's what one Reddit user u/thedongler3 wants to know, writing:

Looking for good soup places for when I don’t feel like making any at home this upcoming cozy season. Thanks in advance!

Some of the responses seemed obvious, but there were a few out of left field! Here's where locals suggest to get your soup fix in and around Kalamazoo:

Naturally, this is the first place that comes to mind. Soup is basically in their name; it's what they do! At the Portage location, you'll find every soup from lobster bisque to loaded baked potato to seafood chowder available on the menu. Says the Southfield, MI-based chain, "...no other food soothes the soul quite like soup."

If you're a fan of mushroom soups then you must try Martell's on Greenleaf Blvd. According to one Google review their famous house-made mushroom soup is served with fresh baked bread and,

...has a rich and creamy broth, not too thick, that's full of fresh, thinny sliced button mushrooms...in every bite.... The first time we got it, my wife and I only got a pint. We've only gotten the quart size since.

Of course this Kalamazoo staple would have amazing soups. Open Monday through Saturday, locals can't recommend their soups enough! Sarkozy says they rotate their soups daily between vegetarian-friendly and meat soups. Each bowl is served with a side of bread or Polliwantza crackers.

The small café located off Portage Street offers an assortment of soups, salads, and sandwiches. Find house-made soups like creamy tomato, chili, or turkey wild rice on the menu daily.

Devil's Soup Bowl