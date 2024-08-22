There's no shortage of incredible restaurants in Michigan that serve a crispy pizza made fresh with your favorite sauce, toppings, and melty cheese. And if you're looking for the best pizza joint in the Midwest, you'll find it in the Great Lakes state.

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan Restaurant Named Yelp's 'Best Pizza Spot' In The Midwest

Yelp recently ranked the Top 100 Pizza Spots In The Midwest, created by business ratings and review volume. And not only was there more than one Michigan restaurant on the list, but one pizzeria serving Detroit-style pies takes the first place title.

Get our free mobile app

Loui's Pizza in Hazel Park takes the crown for the best pizza in the Midwest. Their Detroit-style pizza gets rave reviews and has been wining over generations of pizza lovers in the Mitten. From their cheese and pepperoni, meat lovers, BBQ chicken or Hawaiian, Yelp reviewers will tell you Loui's is 'hands down' the best Detroit-style pizza in Michigan. But that's not the only thing earning 5-star ratings on the menu.

Loui's is also serving up authentic Italian dishes like the Baked Cappelletti, Lasagna, or Ravioli. Other menu item favorites to try include the Loui's Special, a steak sandwich with cheese and special sauce. And end your meal with a delicious dessert like the cannoli, tiramisu or cheesecake. While there may be plenty of amazing options to choose from on the list of the Top 100 pizza spots in Midwest, you won't have to travel out of state thanks to Loui's Pizza right here in the Mitten.

Read More: Here Is Where You Can Buy The Most Expensive Steak in Michigan

David Portnoy's Top 15 Michigan Pizzas Have you ever had a slice of pizza that was so delicious, that it reaffirmed your faith in humanity? Knowing that as long as there are simple pleasures, like the feel of a large triangle, dripping with gooey cheese, or holding a dense square of Detroit style and hearing the crunch of the crisp crust. Faith in humanity...restored.

Here are David Portnoy's Top 15 Michigan Pizzas Gallery Credit: Scott Clow