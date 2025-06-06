Downtowns are the heart of Michigan cities, attracting residents and out-of-towners alike to enjoy shopping at local boutiques, dining at restaurants, and attending special events. And one Michigan community is now home to one of the best small-town downtowns to visit in America.

This Small Michigan Town Is Home To The Best Downtown In America

HGTV named the 40 Best Small Town Downtowns in America that welcome visitors and residents with lively festivals, delicious food, or a nostalgic atmosphere. And one Michigan town lands on the list that invites you in and encourages you to stay and explore.

Downtown Marquette beckons visitors with its historic architecture, boutique shops, and local culture in a beautiful setting. HGTV says:

Year-round, Marquette's historic downtown wins over visitors with brew pubs, food trucks, coffee houses and a flourishing culinary scene. Lagniappe is a "Cajun Creole Eatery" that's among the best restaurants in town. And Donckers, a tempting counter-style cafe and candy shop, has held a place on historic Washington Street since 1896.

Downtown Marquette hosts a variety of events throughout the year, from farmers markets to music festivals. Enjoy local events like Music on Third St., The UP200, a 12-dog, 228-mile race, and the 4th of July Celebration

And there's plenty to explore in Marquette, outside of the downtown area. Hiking and backpacking reign in warm-weather months, while fat biking and snowmobiling take over in cold-weather months.

Visit the best small town downtown in America with a trip to Marquette, Michigan.

