Summer is the perfect time to explore Michigan's beauty, and camping is the ideal way to enjoy the outdoors in the Great Lakes state. And if you're looking for the best spots to park an RV or pitch a tent, two Michigan campgrounds are the best in the Midwest.

Two Michigan Campgrounds Named Best Places To Camp In The Midwest

The Dyrt ranked the best campgrounds in the Midwest based on reviews and ratings from its vast community of campers. And two Michigan gems land on the Top 10 list.

Northern Exposure Campground & RV Park

Taking the #6 spot on the list is Northern Exposure Campground & RV Park in Mesick. The Dyrt says:

Spanning 300 wooded acres along 2½ miles of shoreline on Hodenpyle Pond, this family-friendly campground provides a variety of accommodations, including 220 RV sites with water and electric hookups and 40 primitive tent sites (100 are waterfront).

Guests can enjoy a variety of activities at Northern Exposure Campground & RV Park, including fishing, boating, hiking, and exploring the nearby North Country Trail.

And one other Michigan campground rounds out the Top 5 list.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore campsites in Munising provide plenty of space and breathtaking views:

The backcountry sites at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Lake Superior are peak wilderness and peak nature. Accessible only by foot or boat, these sites provide solitude amidst towering sandstone cliffs, pristine beaches, and dense forests.

Find the perfect spot for your next camping trip at the best camping sites in the Midwest, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, and Northern Exposure Campground.

