Battle Creek Police Await Identification of Body of Man Found in River

The body of an approximately 29-year-old man was recovered from the Battle Creek River on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Battle Creek Police say they are waiting on results and a report from the Calhoun County Medical Examiner after a body was found and recovered in the Battle Creek River over the weekend.

Battle Creek police say a family kayaking spotted the body before dark but that they did not have a phone to contact authorities. They contacted police about the discovery shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, after exiting the river.

Detective Sgt. Joel Case told the Battle Creek Enquirer the body was located caught in some trees in the river just west of Elm Street on the north side of the river. Battle Creek Police Detectives believe the body had been in the river for 24 to 48 hours.

Divers from the Calhoun County Area Law Enforcement Underwater Recovery Team launched a boat and recovered the body. The body was taken on Sunday to Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine. for an autopsy.

Det. Sgt. Case said detectives believe the body is of an approximately 29-year-old man but that they are awaiting positive identification before notifying the family and releasing the man's name.

The cause of death remains under investigation.