Battle Creek Man Killed in Hit and Run on I-94 Near Galesburg

The name of the victim has been released as investigators continue searching for the driver responsible for a fatal hit and run.

Get our free mobile app

Law enforcement officers are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit and run crash that occurred on eastbound I-94 at mile marker 87 near Galesburg. Michigan State Police troopers and other emergency personal responded to the scene at around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

The accident caused that portion of I-94 to be shut down for over 2 hours. According to a release from Michigan State Police, the preliminary investigation shows the driver of a black 2016 Ford pickup truck pulled over to the right shoulder of the interstate after experiencing a mechanical issue.

While the driver of the pickup was standing outside of the vehicle and near the truck, a second vehicle struck the pickup and sideswiped from the driver's side at a high rate of speed.

The impact of the collision pushed the pickup truck into its driver causing fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim is identified as 71-year-old William Pinson fo Battle Creek.

Investigators have not released much information regarding the description of the vehicle or driver that struck the pickup then fled the scene. The suspect vehicle likely has damage to the front or passenger side and black paint that transferred from the pickup when it was struck.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or who may have information is asked to contact Michigan State Police at the Paw Paw Post 269-657-5551.

Michigan State Police troopers were assisted on scene by the Kalamazoo Sheriff's Office and Pride EMS.

11 Quirky and Random Facts We Didn't Know About Good Ole Michigan The history of Michigan is filled with many unique things that set the state apart. Check out the list below to see what makes this state so amazing!