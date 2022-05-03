Battle Creek Firefighters Rescue Two Dogs From Burning Home

Two dogs were rescued from a residential fire by Battle Creek firefighters, on the afternoon of Monday, May 2nd.

Crews were dispatched to the first block of West Burnham Street, at 2:49 PM, after being alerted that a family’s home was on fire. Crews raced to the scene, arriving within three minutes, finding smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the home. Firefighters dragged a hose line to the second floor of the structure, to begin an attack on the blaze and conduct a search for any occupants. Meantime, a rescue crew was searching the first floor of the smoke-filled dwelling. A third team was searching the basement.

Get our free mobile app

No occupants were found in the home, however, two family dogs were rescued and taken to safety, and thanks to the quick actions of the firefighters, the blaze was brought under control within eight minutes with minimal damage estimated at $15,000. The cause is being investigated by the Fire Marshall.