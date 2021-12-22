2 Suspects Sought in Failed Battle Creek Armed Robbery at Family Dollar

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office are seeking two would-be grinches in a failed robbery.

While the holidays bring out the best in most, there are always a few grinches. At approximately 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Family Dollar located at 1585 NE Capital Avenue in the Pennfield Township portion of Battle Creek for an armed robbery.

Two suspects entered the store with their faces covered and handed the cashier a note demanding money from the register. According to a release from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, a firearm was implied but not witnessed by the store employee.

The would-be thieves left empty-handed then fled from the store in an unknown direction. Thankfully there were no injuries.

Sheriff deputies and a K9 unit searched the immediate area but were unsuccessful in locating the suspects.

The incident remains under investigation by deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau who are reviewing video surveillance from the area to identify the suspects.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

