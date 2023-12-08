How's that holiday shopping coming along?

The season of giving has already begun here in The Mitten! Whether you're shopping in-person, online, or you're a DIY gifter, it's no doubt stressful making sure everyone on your "nice list" gets crossed off.

I used to take a very proactive approach to holiday shopping and would slowly pick up gifts for my friends and family throughout the year. That was a nice thought while it lasted, but these days who has the time-- or the money!

We've faced some tough challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic and even still we're feeling those lasting effects physically, mentally, and financially.

Just within the last few days numerous businesses throughout the greater Kalamazoo area have announced they'll soon be closing their doors for good such as Oakwood Bistro, Coffee Rescue, and the beloved Boonzaaijer Bakery.

So what impact does this have on our holiday budget this year?

According to Forbes nearly half of Americans planned to spend the same amount during the 2023 holiday season as last year. In fact, 36% planned to spend more this year writing:

Our survey found that spending won’t slow this holiday season even if Americans aren’t fully prepared to pay for everything out of pocket, with credit card debt and other financing being a reality for the majority of respondents this year.

What About Michigan?

BetOhio broke down American spending trends leading up to Christmas 2023 season and here's what they found:

74% of Michigan residents typically start Christmas shopping before December 1st

Only 26% start their Christmas shopping earlier than October 1st

26% of Michigan residents spend an average of $251-500 on Christmas each year.

On average, Michiganders will spend $492.14 on Christmas gifts this year.

Think about it: that doesn't include your holiday parties, food, alcohol, venue rental, ugly sweater purchase, gift wrapping, holiday travel costs, etc. Christmas adds up quickly! How does the average holiday budget compare to that of your own household?

