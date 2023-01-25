Did Arby’s Night Crew in Battle Creek Exit With F-Word?

Not everyone is laughing at this Arby's sign in Battle Creek. But some of us are.

If you were driving passed the Meijer on Colombia Avenue in Battle Creek Monday night, you might have been surprised by the Arby's sign that read, "F#CK YOU TRIA WE QUIT." This 'only in Battle Creek' TikTok was uploaded by @missy_coolaunt and was viewed 100 thousand times in just one day. The funniest part of the video for me is the following hashtag, "#triashiring."

If I worked at Arby's when they switched from Pepsi products to Coke products I would have quit too. But seriously, people are saying on social media that the working environment was toxic. We've reached out to a few people that currently work at that location or previously worked there to get more info on what really went down. We'll update the story as soon as we hear back. In the meantime, these comments had us rolling.

A former employee of Arby's named Allen Mason had this to say on Facebook,

Omg karma at its finest. So many have given their blood sweat and tears to this company and have given them chance after chance and still, nothing changed. They give u bosses that sat on their asses while u were running the store on fire with 1 to 2 people.... no merry Christmas, a box of cookies for ur b-day... impossible raises. this company gives Arby's brand name a bad taste in your mouth. I Hope Corporate takes their store.

I loved Arby's and the people I worked with and the knowledge and training... I will always be so grateful.

Rip Arbys.

Side note: If anyone knows Tria, we'd love to get their side of the story too.