A New Multi-Million Dollar Michigan Firehouse Doesn’t Have This Iconic Item

The Alpine Township Fire Department needed a new firehouse because the old one was too small and cramped.

On Friday, July 22nd, they dedicated the new fire station that’s located behind Sam’s club on Alpine save. The new station looks great but it’s missing a very traditional thing found inside a firehouse.

WHAT'S INSIDE THE NEW FIREHOUSE?

A large custom-made kitchen table made by Ridgeline Woodcraft.

The beautiful table sits 8 and in the middle is the new fire department logo.

One of the coolest parts is what holds the table up, 2 red fire hydrants.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeremy Kelly told Wood TV.

“Anyone who understands fire and fire history knows that a lot happens around the dinner table.”

New sleeping quarters: Instead of having old-school barrack sleeping quarters with everyone in the same room they now have separate rooms for sleeping which has gotta be a relief if someone is a heavy snorer.

Way more space: The old fire station was so small and tight that you couldn't even wash the truck without bumping into the one parked next to it.

The new, five-bay Station One replaces the department’s 1950’s era main station on Alpine Avenue and Alpine Church Road.

Where Is The Firepole?

When I think of a firefighter I think of them waking up from sleeping and rushing down a firepole and getting on their gear as they rush out to the fire. But you're not going to find a firepole at this new fire station and there's a good reason why.

Alpine Township Fire Department Uses A Slide Instead Of A Pole

When I heard this I was confused but after hearing the reason why it actually makes a lot of sense. The station is using a giant slide instead of a fire pole for safety.

I wonder if there's a weight limit because I would love to try it out too.

