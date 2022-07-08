"Nunsense" has become one of the staples of local theater because it's got big laughs in it, and it's a crowd-pleaser.

A simple description on the Tibbits Opera House website sums up the workings of this fun musical:

"The Little Sisters of Hoboken parade their talents in a variety show staged to raise funds to bury sisters accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia (Child of God). Songs like “Nunsense is Habit-Forming,” “Tackle that Temptation with a Time-Step”, and “Holier than Thou” will keep the audience laughing and humming long after the show ends."

Talking with actress Brenda Sparks, who plays Mother Superior, she says Nunsense has "become an empire unto itself. It's not uncommon to find people just like you that when you just say the title alone, they immediately burst into 'this is my favorite show' or 'I saw it back when'...it's just kind of one of those iconic shows of the theatre that people just universally love...but what's not to love about it? These women are delightful. The circumstances they are in are hilarious."

Sparks adds "we need a space where we can not take things so seriously and to be able to get that cathartic release".

Nunsense opens its run at the Tibbits Opera House in Coldwater on Thursday, July 14th with a matinee at 2 pm and another show at 7:30 pm. The musical runs through July 23rd. The schedule is here.

A Brief History of Recorded Music Formats Here's an exhaustive list of music formats, from yesteryear's first wax cylinders to today's modern streaming services. How many different formats have you listened to music on?