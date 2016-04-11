A House For Sale in Paw Paw You Won’t Believe

A once in a lifetime house could be yours for only $155,000. You simply won't believe your eyes. This maybe the best kept secret in Paw Paw, Michigan.

I maybe responsible for the "No Trespassing" signs on this house. It's impossible to drive by it and not stop and look around. You'll find this beautiful hidden gem on Red Arrow Highway between Mattawan and Paw Paw. If you wanna do a drive by the address is: 29063 E Red Arrow Hwy, Paw Paw, MI 49079.

Here are some pictures of this amazing house courtesy of Jeffrey Bucholtz of Freedom Reality via Realtor.com

Update: The house sold in early May for $3,000 above its asking price.

This visual masterpiece was built in 1902. It's a single family Victorian with 5 Bedrooms and 3 and a half baths.

If you buy this house, you'll be putting LOTS of work into it. I have a feeling it will be worth it.