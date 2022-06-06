A Beautiful Natural Habitat Park Debuts In Calhoun County

A beautiful new park, in all its natural glory, was introduced by the Calhoun County Parks and Recreation Department, Saturday, June 4th.

Ménwabek Meadow Park, located at 10750 28 Mile Road in Albion, contains 38 acres of restored native prairie habitat and over 20 acres of restored woodland habitat.

Get our free mobile app

The name is a Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi translation of “beautiful metal.” It reflects the park's use as an Iron Belle Trailhead and its restoration to a wildflower meadow.

Doug Ferrall, Assistant Director for Community Development says,

“This name is an acknowledgment that before this property was a park or farmland, it was part of a tribal area that covered all of Calhoun County and beyond. The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi are the original stewards of this land and the County will play a part in stewarding it into the future for everyone to enjoy."

An asphalt walking path wanders through the prairie and woodlands, allowing visitors to enjoy the natural habitat, taking in its smells and sounds.

The park is the result of multiple grants from the Michigan DNR, Albion College, and the Kalamazoo River Recreational Foundation. The project was also made possible, in part, through the 2020-2025 Calhoun County Parks Millage.

Ménwabek Meadow Park not only serves as a trailhead for the Iron Bell Trail, but also for the Albion River Trail, and the North Country Trail. It is open to the community from dawn until dusk seven days a week, year-round.