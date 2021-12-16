’90 Day Fiance’ Star Makes Bank Selling Her Own Farts in a Jar

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out one reality TV star's stinky side hustle, Shaq's curly wig and more, below.

90 Day Fiancé Star Makes Bank Selling Her Farts

90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto says that she makes $45,000 in one week selling her farts in a jar. She sells each jar for $100 a pop. Since she started her new business she has allegedly made $90,000. (via In Touch Weekly)

Kris Jenner Is the Postmates Santa Claus

This week Kris Jenner is making a bunch of dreams come true. She is teaming up with Postmates to bless 250 Twitter users with gifts ranging from $10 to $3,000 in value.

10% of People Have Injured Themselves Setting Up a Christmas Tree

It turns out that 10 percent of Americans have hurt themselves while setting up their Christmas tree. The main reason? They were doing it while intoxicated. (via Value Penguin)

The Most Dangerous Toys to Give Your Kids for Christmas

Scooters have been the most dangerous Christmas toys over the past five years. They have caused over 190,000 injuries since 2016. Other dangerous toys include balls such as footballs, basketballs and baseballs. Other "dangerous" toys include Hot Wheels, frisbees and boomerangs. (via Value Penguin)

Shaq Wore a Wig on TV to Cover His Scar

Shaq wore a curly wig while appearing on TNT the other night and it was quite the spectacle. He said he bumped his head on an exit sign and didn't want to come on television with a scar on his head. Watch below: