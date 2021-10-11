7 Reasons we like the OSU Band More than the Football Team

We all know Ohio State sucks, unless you're talking about the marching band. Their Rush tribute was nothing new. Hear 7 other times the band went classic rock.

Even die-hard University of Michigan fans admitted that something good happened in Columbus, when The University of Ohio's marching band honored Rush at halftime on October 9. The band performed a 14-minute tribute to the late Neil Peart, complete with choice selections from the Rush canon and precision field formations. How good was it? The official Rush Twitter account retweeted the show with the caption, "we're speechless."

As it turns out, maybe Ohio State doesn't suck as much as we thought they did. This kind of show is nothing new for the marching band, they've been in step with current and classic rock for some time. We're not going to ask you to hate the Buckeye football team any less, but check out these 7 classic rock anthems from the OSU marching band.

