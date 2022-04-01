66-Year-Old Three Rivers Michigan Man Missing Since Christmas Day 2021

Three Rivers Police are searching for a missing 66-year-old man who has not been seen since December 25, 2021.

Officers with the Three Rivers Police Department are asking for the public's help locating a missing man. David Abrams was last seen on Christmas Day in 2021. His family says that he left to go to a nearby store in Three Rivers and has not been seen or heard from since.

David is described as a 66-year-old white male, standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall, and weighing approximately 125 pounds. He was last seen in the 200 block of East Michigan Avenue.

Anyone with information on David's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Three Rivers Police Department at 269-278-1235 or Saint Joseph County Dispatch at 269-467-4195.

Those with information can also contact Three Rivers Police Detective Smallcombe at 269-278-1235.

