6 Shocking Ohio Laws That You Can Still Get Busted For In 2024

We know many laws are put in place in Ohio to protect our general safety, among many other reasons that should be common sense. But some laws were maybe created for reasons that no longer make sense. However, there are several that are still on the books that leave many Ohioans scratching their heads. And you could still get busted today for breaking these laws.

6 Odd Ohio Laws That You Can Still Get Busted For Today

While law enforcement may not be patrolling the streets looking for people who are breaking these bizarre laws, they are still illegal and can come with consequences if you are caught. From specific rules concerning shopping carts and animals to stringent regulations for car sales, here are a few unusual laws in Ohio.

Get our free mobile app

1. You Can't Buy A Car On Sundays

Canva Canva loading...

Car dealerships in Ohio are legally required to close on Sundays.

2. Using Animals In Giveaways Or As Incentives

Canva Canva loading...

In North Canton, Ohio, animals such as fish, birds, or reptiles cannot be given away as incentives or prizes in contests, games, and competitions.

3. Cheating At Bingo Is Illegal

Canva Canva loading...

Any attempt to cheat at Bingo is against the law in Oxford, Ohio.

4. Dogs Disturbing The Peace

Canva Canva loading...

In Oxford, Ohio, dog owners must ensure their furry friend is well-cared for, well-trained, and not creating a consistent disturbance.

5. Shopping Carts Must Have an Identification

Canva Canva loading...

Shopping carts in North Canton, Ohio, must include the business name and address.

6. Feeding Wildlife Is Illegal in Oxford

Canva Canva loading...

Feeding various types of wildlife, such as deer, geese, ducks, raccoons, rodents, and fowl, on public and private property is illegal in Oxford, Ohio.

11 Items That You’re Absolutely Banned From Mailing In Ohio Gallery Credit: Canva