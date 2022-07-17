While every day should be considered National Ice Cream Day in my book, Today (Sunday, July 17th) is considered national Ice Cream Day.

The holiday was originally created not only to celebrate one of America's favorite desserts, but also as a symbolic reminder that it's important to treat yourself when you can. So, in honor of this extra sweet holiday, here are 5 of my favorite places to visit for a sweet treat in honor of today's holiday.

1. Frosty Boy, Grand Rapids

What list is complete without one of Grand Rapids most iconic one stop ice cream stops. Their menu is huge, they're dog friendly, and they have the coolest merch on the block.

They also are infamous for their vegan options, just make sure to check their instagram before you stop in to make sure they have it in stock, because it's super popular! If you're a fan of the regular stuff- my favorite is the Flinstones Sundae.

2. Heights Cream, Alger Heights

This adorable walk up shop is located in the heart of Alger Heights right next to The Old Goat. They proudly serve hard serve ice cream from Mooville, as well as their own fun creations, and they have some of the best prices in the area so you can bring the entire family without spending a ton.

Don't forget to grab a pup cup for your dog, my girl Tulip demands one any time we walk by.

3. Double Dip Depot, Grand Rapids

This adorable stand is attached to a mini-golf course. While normally it's the putt putt that holds the spotlight, their ice cream is so good, you'll find the lines waiting for it before you'll find them waiting to grab a ball and club.

4. Bad Habit, Grand Haven

Sure, eating as much ice cream as I do seems like a pretty bad habit, but if you're going to treat yourself: do it here. They have crazy milkshake flavors and a presentation that will make it a requirement to show off on your social media pages.

This Grand Haven ice cream shop is a must stop anytime you're going to stick your toes in Lake Michigan.

5. The Frosty Cove, Muskegon

Speaking of lake side must stop shops, the Frosty Cove is the apple of Muskegon's eye. Unlike some of these other spots, I go exclusively for their twisted soft ice cream which comes in a variety of flavors. Check out their facebook page to find out their weekly special.

The Frosty Cove's tagline is "We Sell Happiness", and let's be honest: its hard to eat ice cream with a frown on your face. So you should treat yourself to a scoop of their happiness.