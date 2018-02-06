5 Great Gifts For Your Man On Valentines Day

The long-standing coastal rivalry is surely up for debate with this set of four tongue-in-cheek birch wood coasters that give equal cred to four distinct regions of the United States (West Coast, East Coast, Gulf Coast, and North Coast). These attractive coasters boast engraved lettering and a moisture-resistant finish, making pleasant resting spots for Jack, Jim, and other regulars. If he changes his mind and declares allegiance to one particular coast over another, he can exchange this set for one that represents one particular coast on all four coasters, so long as he does so within 14 days of purchase.