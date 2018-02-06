5 Great Gifts For Your Man On Valentines Day
Buying an awesome gift for your male sweetheart is not always easy!
I suspect that ladies are pretty easy to shop for on Valentines Day. A nice bouquet of flowers, a box of candy and a sweet card should do the trick to make a gal feel special. But, what about buying for your fella?!? Not easy. So this year, I found 5 outstanding gift ideas for men this Valentines Day, thanks to realsimple.com
Ditch the tie or new wallet idea, and check out these great, manly gifts, for your love!
The book, 'How To Stay Alive in the Woods'
Give the guy who always wants to have all the answers a fun and instructional book that’ll teach him how to live life a little more like Bear Grylls. The 320-page tome includes practical advice for “roughing it,” including how to build a shelter, what kind of plants you can (and can’t) eat, how to signal for help, and more.
Snacks Every Month from mouth.com
Each month includes an assortment of five salty, sweet, chewy, and crunchy offerings. A rotating assortment of snacks ( is sent out on a monthly basis. Once you choose the frequency of your gift (three, six, or 12 months), you’ll receive an order confirmation that includes a welcome certificate to print and present to the lucky recipient.
Kikkerland Portable BBQ Suitcase
The suitcase opens to reveal a fully functioning charcoal grill with enough room to cook for two—perfect for an impromptu picnic date in the park, an intimate tailgating session, or even in lieu of a larger standalone barbecue for apartment dwellers with small balconies. It locks and closes securely to tuck away in even the smallest nook of your garage or pantry.
Regional Coasters from ahalife.com
The long-standing coastal rivalry is surely up for debate with this set of four tongue-in-cheek birch wood coasters that give equal cred to four distinct regions of the United States (West Coast, East Coast, Gulf Coast, and North Coast). These attractive coasters boast engraved lettering and a moisture-resistant finish, making pleasant resting spots for Jack, Jim, and other regulars. If he changes his mind and declares allegiance to one particular coast over another, he can exchange this set for one that represents one particular coast on all four coasters, so long as he does so within 14 days of purchase.
Two of a Kind Yours and Mine Highball Set
The perfect addition to a cozy date night at home, these high-quality glasses will put an end to him questioning “Is this your glass or mine?”
Those are just some of the awesome idea's to show a fella he is the love of your life.
I am betting that you have some great gift ideas for the man in your life and I would love to hear them!