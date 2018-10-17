5 Cool Things You Can Get For Free in West Michigan On Craigslist

Some of the free items on Craigslist in West Michigan really surprised me. Especially, these 5 things.

#5 Black sectional free you pick up

Free black sectional. Leather is worn in spots some cat claw marks. 6 years old paid 1700. You pick up.

#4. Antique Gabler Piano - U haul (Vine neighborhood)

Free beautiful antique Gabler Piano, needs intensive care to be playable. 7 or 8 dead keys, very far from tuned.

#3. Scrap Metal Machine (Otsego)

This is an abandoned machinery. Good metal scrap value for the right person Free if you can remove. I think you will need a hilo to move. Will need to provide proof of insurance to move

#2. True Treadmill (Kentwood)

Free treadmill. Has error come up on screen so it needs some sort of sensor. This is a high quality treadmill and worth fixing for someone who needs one. Also has the orthopedic tread on it. Very heavy. Has wheels so it is easy to move around.

#1. Electric Baldwin organ (Portage)

Free organ to the first person that responds, it's in great shape just need it gone.

