2021 Holiday Candy Shortages Are A Real Thing

If you haven't taken the time to grab your candy canes for this holiday season you might be out of luck due to ongoing supply chain issues and peppermint production.

It's hard to imagine candy being a product that we can't manage to keep in the stores, but it just shows you how much a pandemic can mess everything up.

“We only received half of our candy cane order for the holiday season and sold out almost immediately. We currently have zero in stock,” Mitchell Cohen, the owner of Economy Candy on the Lower East Side NY, told The Post. “Raw material and ingredient shortages globally have had quite an impact.” Source: nypost.com

This is gonna make the usual hustle for holiday gifts and treats harder than ever before, especially if your professional procrastinator like me. I usually wait until the very last minute to do any holiday shopping. Sometimes I'll buy Christmas gifts on Christmas Eve just to relish in my laziness! The methods that are imprinted on me are now being challenged due to shortages, so now I have to be, more responsible? Naw I'm good.

If you hop on Amazon right now you still have a chance to grab some holiday treats before everything is gone. I know I should buy them now as should you if don't wanna be disappointed. But I'm also the type of guy to buy gifts and treats after the holiday.