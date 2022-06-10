12 Outstanding Inventions That Were Born in Michigan

Here we are in 2022 and technology is pretty amazing. Computers, tvs, mobile phones, cars and just about everything that exists has great technology. I am not a "computer" guy, but I am savvy enough to operate my mobile device, computer and automobile. Sometimes I have to push all of the buttons to see how something works, but that's ok because I'm learning.

When I think about technology, I think about inventions. Somebody had an idea and said, "I think I can make this happen, I am going to build it or create it." To me, that takes a tremendous amount of courage.

Why courage? It takes capital to invent something. An inventor has to put their money or a sponsor's money into a project that they have no idea will even work. Also, rolling the dice on something that you are unsure will even come to fruition can get a bunch of naysayers. That's a great reason to invent or go after something—to quiet the naysayers and to hopefully create something that society can utilize.

Some of the most important inventions have hailed from Michigan. People that changed the course of history were born in Michigan. Medicine to save lives was invented in Michigan. The ability to manufacture cars quickly was born in Michigan. Food to nourish newborns came from Michigan.

Check out some of the amazing things that were created by people in our state.

We have an amazing state, and we've had some smart people invent some helpful and cool things in it. What else has been invented in Michigan that I didn't include?