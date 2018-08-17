107-Year Old Kalamazoo Woman Checks Motorcycle Off Bucket List
Viola Coleman is living life to its fullest as she crosses riding a motorcycle off of her bucket list at the age of 107.
Hallmark Living in Kalamazoo recently beamed about their resident Viola Coleman on their website with photos of the big day. You can see those pics by clicking here.
Viola wasn't scared at all according to Fox 17,
Coleman smiled and waved to the crowd as she was strapped into the side seat of a motorcycle. She was driven around the parking lot twice before riding on the streets in Kalamazoo. “Hell no,” she replied when asked if she was scared. “I’m just, just happy.” She rode out on Michigan Avenue for a few minutes before heading back to the home. The crowd clapped as she rolled to a stop in the parking lot. Many of them lined up to take pictures with her afterwards.
Miss Coleman made national news as she went for her first motorcycle ride last week. Here's a TV station out of San Diego covering the story.
I'm sure Miss Coleman has inspired people from all over the country to get out and live life!
