107-Year Old Kalamazoo Woman Checks Motorcycle Off Bucket List

Coleman smiled and waved to the crowd as she was strapped into the side seat of a motorcycle. She was driven around the parking lot twice before riding on the streets in Kalamazoo. “Hell no,” she replied when asked if she was scared. “I’m just, just happy.” She rode out on Michigan Avenue for a few minutes before heading back to the home. The crowd clapped as she rolled to a stop in the parking lot. Many of them lined up to take pictures with her afterwards.