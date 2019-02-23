You’ll Find Two New Restaurants On Your Next Trip To Cedar Point

Cedar Point amusement park has announced two new restaurants that will be open for the upcoming season, with one inspired by the Motown music scene.

The two new eateries are Hugo's Italian Kitchen and BackBeatQue.

Cedar Point describes Hugo's as "traditional Italian fare like hand-made pastas, fresh pizzas baked in a large open-flamed brick oven, chicken parmesan sandwiches, salads, meatball sandwiches and fresh desserts." Hugo’s Italian Kitchen is in the former Midway Market location, adjacent to the Raptor roller coaster.

BackBeatQue will be about "live music and savory smokehouse barbeque. This new rock ‘n’ roll and Motown-inspired eatery will serve smoked brisket, rotisserie chicken, pork platters and fresh perch. Southern sides like okra, cornbread muffins and house-made mac & cheese will also be available."

One other announcement from Cedar Point is that Frontier Town, which is where Steel Vengeance is located will host a "Frontier Fair" street festival. The Frontier Festival will run June 7th through the 30th.