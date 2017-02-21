You Already Know This, But…Flu and Colds Still on the Rise Around Kalamazoo

The Kalamazoo Country Health Department sent out an email today telling us what we already know. People are still catching colds and the flu and it's not getting much better yet.Here are some of the important things to keep doing, according the the medical pros at the County Health Department:

Continue to get a flu-shot for everyone 6 months of age or older;

Try to avoid close contact with sick people;

Stay home from work and school for at least 24 hours if sick with respiratory or GI-like illnesses;

Limit contact with others if you are sick;

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze;

Wash your hands often with soap and water;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; and

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs

Maybe you have a fool proof home remedy. If so, share it with us on our Facebook page. I know a lot of people believe in zinc. And chicken soup is good, too.