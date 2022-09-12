Imagine winning big at a casino. You are so excited that you go to your local bank to cash it in. However, once you get there, employees confront saying that you are trying to scam the bank with a fraudulent check.

Well, this Michigan woman has unfortunately experienced just that.

How did she win big?

Lizzie was out at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan during a church outing.

A church outing to a casino? This sounds like a meetup that I would love to be a part of.

Pugh won more than $12,000 by using a slot machine at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort.

Back in April, Lizzie went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia to open an account and deposit her casino winnings.

According to court documents, she was allegedly told by three White bank employees that the casino check was "fraudulent."

Pugh told The Washington Post how she felt after being confronted by the employees.

"I was frustrated, I was upset, I was being accused of being a thief."

Pugh's attorney Deborah Gordon released a statement saying,

"What happened to Ms. Pugh is yet another example of the hurdles and indignities facing Black Americans as they try to get through the day. It is not only young Black men who are profiled. Fortunately, Michigan has a strong statute prohibiting discrimination in 'public accommodations,' including banks."

Fifth Third Bank, N.A. and Fifth Third Financial Corporation sent an official response denying the allegations to CNN.

"From our review of the claims, we believe our employees' actions have been misinterpreted. That said, we regret Ms. Pugh has come away feeling mistreated after her interactions at our branch, as our employees' actions were consistent with our process and the dual goals of serving our customers while also preventing potential frauds that can victimize both the bank and our customers."

