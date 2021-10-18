I know some will roll their eyes when they read the headline, and maybe that comes with the giddiness of putting up 64 points on your opponent. But, Western Michigan University's quarterback Kaleb Eleby is special. And this past Saturday's game was special, too. The red-shirt sophomore threw three touchdown passes, ran in another one himself and threw for over 300 yards against Kent State; his second 300 yards passing - three touchdown pass game of the season.

(Western Michigan Bronco Athletics via YouTube)

So, a Heisman Trophy candidate? You might say, yes, but he plays for Western. And I'll come back with, nobody thought Western would ever play in a major New Years Day Bowl game like the Cotton Bowl, but they did.

And randomly, I googled a list of preseason Heisman trophy candidates, and I went to a big time sports site, not some blogger working out of his parents' basement.

Fox Sports, which broadcast a fair amount of major college football games, had on its top 10 candidates list names like (#1) Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler...he got benched two weeks ago. Number two on their list is Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei. He's so good that Clemson is ranked 24th in one poll and not at all on the other. Some guy from North Carolina was third on their list, and where is North Carolina. Not ranked, that's for sure.

My point it, not that Kaleb Eleby should win the Heisman Trophy, though if he were playing for high profile program, he's be at least mentioned. MAC player of the week twice this season is nice, but my point is, this guy is special and yes, he should be, at the very least, mentioned, even if he plays for little ol' Western Michigan University.

