When Will Mosquito Season End in West Michigan This Year?

I'm one of those people that as soon as the temps start to drop in Michigan, I believe that all mosquitos should migrate to warmer states and let us enjoy the Fall season without them. But as I laid in bed last night, a buzzing mosquito in my ear reminded me that they're alive and well in this state.

Not only do I want them out of my bedroom so I can sleep at night, but they can also be a nuisance outdoors when we're trying to enjoy our favorite fall activities. The good news is, fall temps have been relatively warm. But the bad news is that it just makes the mosquitoes hang around that much longer.

What temperature kills mosquitoes in the fall?

According to Terminix, a hard or 'killing frost' will do the job. So, temps under 28 degrees Fahrenheit. But because we've had a warm and wet start to fall, it seems like it might take a while to see those colder temps.

When does the first frost usually happen in Michigan?

While the first frost dates vary across the state, the Farmer's Almanac predicts that the first frost date for West Michigan will be October 12th. But that date isn't set in stone, and in order to prevent them from hindering our Fall fun, there are a couple of steps to help keep them away long enough to do just that.

How do we control mosquitoes in the fall?

Terminix says the first step is to reduce the amount of water in your yard. Here are three ways to do that:

Remove standing water from bird baths, flower pots, or any other small containers. Clean your gutters and fix any leaky faucets or hoses outside. Remove piles of leaves to help reduce mosquito homes and breeding areas.

While we can't make the temperature drop any faster, we can enjoy the warmer fall temps before they're gone and we we're wishing we had them back. Just grab the bug spray and enjoy all that a warm fall day has to offer.

