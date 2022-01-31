Which City In Michigan Has “The Best Name”?
I was scrolling through Reddit the other day when I saw someone make a pretty big statement in the Michigan subreddit.
Lakelov3r said: Bad Axe is the best city name in all of Michigan
As I continued reading I found myself laughing pretty hard at some of the cities people said had the "Best Name" in Michigan.
wakeruneatstudysleep said: There's a song called Bad Axe, MI from Air Traffic Controller. It's one of my favorite songs.
SP_21ones said: I would like to introduce you to our challengers to Bad Axe take your pick. Paw Paw, Peshbesttown, Curvestower, Christmas, Limestone, Donken, Petland, Watersmeet, Hell, Paradise, Dollarville, Outskirts, Dukes, Republic, Alpha, Gross, Dryburg, Dick, Mohawk, Acme, Gay, Gaylord, White Pine, Covert, Climax, Hardwood, Vulcan, Arrowhead Golf, Bagley, Colon, Hyde, Wetmore, Battle Creek, and Assinins.
PawsibleCrazyCatLady said: Climax is my personal favorite. Very, very personal.
AugustGreen8 said: My kids school plays both Climax and Colon in sports.
AustinGreen8 said: I was at a basketball game at colon game the other day and yelled “Colon is open!!!!” Realized what I had just said and started giggling like an idiot
pokemonfan829 said: Personally, I think Hell is the best city name. Who wouldn't want to see a sign that says Welcome to Hell (Michigan)
gaobij said: Kalamazoo sounds like a made-up cartoon land.
treyynci said: My mother wound up settling in Grand Rapids because of the Glenn Miller song "I've Got a Girl in Kalamazoo".
jondaddy96 said: Paradise Michigan. waaay up in da U.P. eh?
redheadMInerd2 said: Cheboygan! It’s so fun to say! Cheboygan! Just say it 3 times fast!
Lakelov3r said: Ha! My daughter's favorite is Paw Paw. She's 11, but she still cracks up. Just wait until she figures out Tittabawassee.
Dudeist-Monk said: I used to be in Paw Paw once or twice a week for work and I got to calling their local PD the Paw Paw Patrol or the Paw Paw Police (in a Waterboy voice)
TwoPump Tony said: My favorite is Ypsilanti, because it’s fun to ask people not from Michigan how to pronounce it.
