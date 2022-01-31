I was scrolling through Reddit the other day when I saw someone make a pretty big statement in the Michigan subreddit.

A welcome sign at the Michigan state line. Credit: Getty Images loading...

Lakelov3r said: Bad Axe is the best city name in all of Michigan

Credit: wikipedia Credit: wikipedia loading...

Get our free mobile app

As I continued reading I found myself laughing pretty hard at some of the cities people said had the "Best Name" in Michigan.

Red axe isolated on white Credit: saiko3p loading...

wakeruneatstudysleep said: There's a song called Bad Axe, MI from Air Traffic Controller. It's one of my favorite songs.

GRPM credit: GRPM loading...

SP_21ones said: I would like to introduce you to our challengers to Bad Axe take your pick. Paw Paw, Peshbesttown, Curvestower, Christmas, Limestone, Donken, Petland, Watersmeet, Hell, Paradise, Dollarville, Outskirts, Dukes, Republic, Alpha, Gross, Dryburg, Dick, Mohawk, Acme, Gay, Gaylord, White Pine, Covert, Climax, Hardwood, Vulcan, Arrowhead Golf, Bagley, Colon, Hyde, Wetmore, Battle Creek, and Assinins.

Credit: wikimedia Credit: wikimedia loading...

PawsibleCrazyCatLady said: Climax is my personal favorite. Very, very personal.

Credit: rob clearman via facebook Credit: rob clearman via facebook loading...

AugustGreen8 said: My kids school plays both Climax and Colon in sports.

Credit: lynette and tom duplain via facebook Credit: lynette and tom duplain via facebook loading...

AustinGreen8 said: I was at a basketball game at colon game the other day and yelled “Colon is open!!!!” Realized what I had just said and started giggling like an idiot

Credit: wikipedia Credit: wikipedia loading...

pokemonfan829 said: Personally, I think Hell is the best city name. Who wouldn't want to see a sign that says Welcome to Hell (Michigan)

Credit The City of Kalamazoo, Michigan via facebook Credit: The City of Kalamazoo, Michigan via facebook loading...

gaobij said: Kalamazoo sounds like a made-up cartoon land.

treyynci said: My mother wound up settling in Grand Rapids because of the Glenn Miller song "I've Got a Girl in Kalamazoo".

credit: facebook credit: facebook loading...

jondaddy96 said: Paradise Michigan. waaay up in da U.P. eh?

Credit: wikipedia Credit: wikipedia loading...

redheadMInerd2 said: Cheboygan! It’s so fun to say! Cheboygan! Just say it 3 times fast!

Credit: Village of Paw Paw via Facebook Credit: Village of Paw Paw via Facebook loading...

Lakelov3r said: Ha! My daughter's favorite is Paw Paw. She's 11, but she still cracks up. Just wait until she figures out Tittabawassee.

Dudeist-Monk said: I used to be in Paw Paw once or twice a week for work and I got to calling their local PD the Paw Paw Patrol or the Paw Paw Police (in a Waterboy voice)

Credit: City of Ypsilanti via Facebook Credit: City of Ypsilanti via Facebook loading...

TwoPump Tony said: My favorite is Ypsilanti, because it’s fun to ask people not from Michigan how to pronounce it.

Connect with Big Joe Pesh | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Twitter

42 Words Michiganders Just Can't Pronounce Properly Michiganders have a pretty unique accent, and there are some words that we just don't pronounce quite right.