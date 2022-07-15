If you live in Michigan and love the Supernatural and unexplainable then you're in luck. The great lakes state has had its fair share of ghost sightings and ufo sightings.

Get our free mobile app

I remember taking a family guy's trip up to Indiana River, Michigan, and hearing some crazy UFO stories from my great uncle who is a retired Michigan State Trooper.

While hanging out playing cards all night he shared multiple stories about unexplainable things he saw in the sky while on patrol. Things that he believed were not man-made or from this world.

GreatLakesState.com gathered data from across Michigan and they came up with the Top 15 Supernatural cities. They took into account ufo sightings and ghost sightings. Let's take a look at some of the most supernatural cities in Michigan.

These Are The 15 Most Supernatural Cities In Michigan

#15 - Dearborn: 24 ghost sightings 25 UFO sightings

#14 - Sterling Heights: 18 ghost sightings and 33 UFO sightings

#13 - Ypsilanti: 17 ghost sightings and 34 UFO sightings

attachment-attachment-ypsilanti-fb loading...

#12 - Kalamazoo: 4 ghost sightings and 49 UFO sightings

#11 - Saginaw: 29 ghost sightings and 25 UFO sightings

#10 - Bay City: 43 ghost sightings and 18 UFO sightings

#09 - Jackson: 28 ghost sightings and 34 UFO sightings

#08 - Warren: 20 ghost sightings and 48 UFO sightings

#07 - Monroe: 48 ghost sightings and 27 UFO sightings

#06 - Muskegon: 44 ghost sightings and 33 UFO sightings

#05 - Ann Arbor: 23 ghost sightings and 54 UFO sightings

#04 - Flint: 25 ghost sightings and 58 UFO sightings

#03 - Lansing: 19 ghost sightings and 76 UFO sightings

#02 - Detroit: 9 ghost sightings and 107 UFO sightings

#01 - Grand Rapids: 23 ghost sightings and 127 UFO sightings