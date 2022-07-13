Here’s Why Police In Michigan Are Driving Around In Semi Trucks

Distracted driving is very dangerous and according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in 2020 alone 3,142 people died from distracted driving accidents. In the state of Michigan, there were 14,326 “driver distracted” auto accidents in 2020, which was nearly 6% of all Michigan crashes that year according to Michigan Auto Law.

This week in Michigan and Wisconsin law enforcement is looking for distracted drivers in a very unique way

Wisconsin State Police and Michigan State Police Team Up For #TrooperInATruck

Wisconsin State Police and Michigan State Police Team Up For #TrooperInATruck

The Wisconsin State Police shared on Facebook about an operation they along with the Michigan State Police would be conducting to catch dangerous distracted drivers.

512694913 KatarzynaBialasiewicz loading...

Distracted driving comes in many forms, all are dangerous and preventable.

This week, in partnership with the Wisconsin Motor Carrier Association, the WSP will be conducting #TrooperInATruck distracted driving details across the state. Officers will be on the lookout for dangerous distracted driving behavior from the vantage point of a commercial motor vehicle. The campaign will be taking take place in each region from July 11th-15th

How Much Does A Distracted Driving Ticket Cost In Michigan

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

Michigan.gov says that as of July 1, 2010, Michigan law prohibits texting while driving. For a first offense, motorists are fined $100. Subsequent offenses cost $200.

What Are The Three Types of Driving Distractions

What Are The Three Types of Driving Distractions

Also according to Michigan.gov, There are three main types of distraction:

Visual - taking your eyes off the road

Manual - taking your hands off the wheel

Cognitive - taking your mind off the drive

What Is Considered A Distracted Activity

Texting or messaging

Checking social media

Talking on the phone, even hands-free

Watching videos

Eating, drinking, or smoking

Grooming

Looking after children or pets

Chatting with passengers

Searching or reaching for an item

Looking at crashes or roadside sights

Checking a navigation system

Reading anything, including maps

Adjusting climate or music controls

Listening to loud music

Kelsey's Law Came From A Teen Driver Killed While Distracted Driving

The Danger of Texting While Driving

One stat that really stood out to me from the NHTSA is sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that's like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

I'll be the first to admit that I've had some very close calls when I've looked at a text message or email.

This campaign is a great reminder for all of us to put the phone down and pay attention each time we get behind the wheel.

