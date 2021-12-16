West Michigan Teen Accidentally Shoots Younger Brother Thinking He Was A Deer

UPDATE: WZZM-13 reports that the 17-year-old boy who accidentally shot his brother will be facing charges. The Kent Co. Sheriff's office told the news outlet that the teen will be charged with Careless Discharge of a Firearm Causing injury.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 12-year-old West Michigan teen is in serious but stable condition following a hunting accident.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 13th around 6pm, a 17-year-old hunter was in his deer stand when his younger brother came calling him to come down for dinner. The older brother in the tree stand mistook his younger brother for a deer and fired a shot with his rifle that struck his younger brother.

The younger brother was taken to a nearby hospital and at the time of this article is listed in serious, but stable condition.

Police don't believe drugs or alcohol were a factor and while they're still investigating, it appears to be an accident. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will also be helping with the investigation.

The Michigan DNR has great information on hunting safety to check out, whether it's your first time hunting or you're a lifelong outdoorsman.

FIREARM SAFETY

-Keep the safety of your firearm on until you are prepared to take your shot.

-Treat every firearm as if it is loaded

-Don’t use your scope as binoculars

-Only point your firearm at something you intend to shoot.

TREE STANDS

-Using your hands and feet, maintain three points of contact at all times when ascending or descending into a tree stand.

-Always use a full-body harness that is attached to a secure fall line positioned above your head.

-When lifting your firearm or crossbow into a tree stand, use a secure pull system (such as a rope) and make sure it is unloaded and the safety is on. Do not attach anything to the trigger guard.

HUNTER ORANGE & TRESPASSING

-Obey no trespassing signs - they are there for a reason.

-The DNR recommends that you wear as much hunter orange as possible to increase your visibility - orange and other colors do not impact deer's behavior.

Hunter orange should be worn as the outermost layer of clothing and must be visible from all directions

If you are recreating outdoors near hunting areas, wear hunter orange so you can be seen by hunter