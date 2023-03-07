‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Announces Home Release Date

There’s not much left for Avatar: The Way of Water to do in movie theaters at this point. The film has already grossed $2.82 billion worldwide, making it the third biggest movie in the history of cinema behind only Avengers: Endgame and writer/director James Cameron’s original Avatar. So it’s time for the movie’s Digital release which was announced today by 20th Century Studios, and is actually only a few weeks away.

They revealed that the movie will be coming to digital retailers like iTunes and Amazon by the end of this month in a new trailer for the film:

20th Century Studios also revealed that the digital release will come with several hours of special features, including:

Inside Pandora's Box (A series of featurettes on the challenges facing cast and crew as filmmakers devise new technologies to push the limits of cinema)

While there’s no commentary track listed, it certainly looks like a bunch of stuff; I miss the days of massive multi-disc home video sets for blockbusters like The Way of Water.

Avatar: The Way of Water will hit Digital HD on March 28.

