WARNING-‘Have A Wonderful Day’ Text Scam Targets MI Bank Accounts

Scammers have more ways than ever to reach out to Michigan residents. And as technology helps thieves become more advanced in their tactics, residents are urged to be aware of these new schemes. Officials warn of a friendly text message that could wipe out your bank account and steal your identity in seconds.

'Have A Wonderful Day' Text Scam Targets MI Bank Accounts

With the help of AI and other technological advances, criminals are constantly adapting their ways to scam people out of their money and personal information. And thieves are hoping that text messages that claim to be from a trusted source will convince Michigan residents to share sensitive information and help them gain access to their bank accounts, followed up by a friendly message to make it more believable.

State officials have warned residents of a text message that claims to be from the United States Postal Service (USPS). Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents about fraudulent smishing text messages with an alleged delivery notification and tracking link.

The message 'wishes you a wonderful day' allegedly from the US Postal team. Officials warn that clicking on the link and providing information allows the scammer access to the device and any personal information stored on it, including email, bank, credit card, or other accounts. Nessel's statement reminds residents never to assume a text is legitimate because it comes from a familiar phone number or area code.

