Update On The Crazy Arrest Made In Kalamazoo This Week

By now most residents of the Kalamazoo area heard about the wild arrest that was made earlier this week, however, more keeps developing in this crazy holiday case.

Earlier this week, we broke a story about Wiggle The Elf, who got busted for speeding. More has developed in the case as we found out that after the police released Wiggle he was returned to the rightful owners who made sure he stayed out of trouble. Below is a picture of Wiggle while he was being held temporarily:

However, It was later revealed that he was at least following Michigan's seat belt laws seat belt laws:

The Mother of two, Jennifer Hinga, who looks after Wiggle had this to say on her facebook:

Told the kids today that I really hoped their elf had enough time to fly back to the North Pole at night since they weren’t going to bed on time....looks like he didn’t...busted for speeding. Thankfully a friendly neighborhood officer recognized him and after booking, was able to return him home to us. She felt okay with this since we had just built a jail out of blocks today. Hope all involved parties learn their lesson. Speeding gets you on the naughty list, and so does not going to bed on time.

Looks like a pretty open- closed case here. I doubt Wiggle will be having any more run-ins with the law. Officer Kendall really saved the day and is the true hero of this story.

