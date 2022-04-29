Until The First Game of the Season, Go Ahead, Detroit Lions Fans, Dream Big

I know. It's sound like I'm drinking the Kool-Aid right along side of you. But if you don't have hope right now, during the NFL Draft, then what's the point of even being a fan of the team? Great players get drafted every year. Players that turn out to be busts are drafted every year. But you know, when you watch the Super Bowl, somebody drafted or signed those players. I don't have to remind you that the Super Bowl winning quarterback this year was drafted by the Lions. Unfortunately, they didn't draft enough good players to surround him, but that's not the point of this story.

The people running and coaching the Lions are not William Clay Ford, nor Matt Millen nor fill-in-the-blank. What if (Lions general manager) Brad Holmes really does know what he's doing. What if Dan Campbell is this generation's Mike Ditka?

Sure, it's a roll of the dice, but maybe Aidan Hutchinson does become the beast the experts thing he will be. And Jameson Williams recovers from his ACL and is the second-coming of Calvin Johnson?

If you're a young Lions fan, you may not remember the Lions in the mid-90's were not doormats. Maybe a couple of more studs and they'd have a been a team for the ages.

2022 NFL Draft - Round 1 Jameson Williams poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage after being selected 12th by the Detroit Lions during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) loading...

Sports is the greatest reality show there is. Maybe the script will turn for the Lions.

